CP retains transfer of PI after appealing in MAT

In a fresh development, the commissioner of police (CP) has retained the transfer of police inspector (PI) Dilip Gangurde from the traffic branch (Waluj), while another PI Sachin Ingole has been transferred to the traffic branch (Cantonment).

It may be noted that a few days ago, the police commissioner issued transfers of several PIs including Gangurde (from the post of in-charge traffic branch - Waluj) to Begumpura police station, while Ingole was transferred to the traffic branch (Waluj).

Gangurde challenged his transfer in Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) claiming that he has been transferred to Waluj, a few months back, by the former CP, therefore, his fresh transfer stands invalid, he appealed. As an impact of it, the CP issued fresh orders retaining Gangurde from his old post on Wednesday.

It so happened that after joining the new office, the CP made transfers of the PIs.

According to sources, “Had the decision would have gone in favour of Gangurde after hearing in MAT, then the CP office would have to reconduct the process of transfers freshly. This rumour was playing around. Meanwhile, a few PIs who were transferred, to positions against their choices, continued to express their displeasure. Now, all eyes are stuck on the state-level transfers of PI which is due to be held soon.