Cracking hard nuts to become a doctor

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

India will be celebrating National Doctors’ Day (on July 1). However, barring candidates taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and their parents, none of the others are aware of the stress and struggle they undergo for one year or more, to clear the national-level litmus test. Sadly, the trauma of being underpaid also haunts many of them after becoming doctors.

After clearing the NEET (UG), the candidates qualifying the test with flying colours, experience another struggle of getting admissions mostly in medical colleges or atleast in private college with affordable fees and pursue their career in medicine. The total medical seats in government, semi-government colleges and deemed universities is around 1.20 lakh (roughly).

As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), 22.09 lakh students appeared for NEET (UG) 2025 in 566 cities of India and 14 of abroad on May 4, 2025. Of which, more than 12.36 lakh students were declared qualified. The passing figure dropped slightly compared to last year. In 2024, 23.33 lakh students appeared and 13.15 lakh qualified the test.

Maharashtra at a glance

According to an expert who wished to remain anonymous, “ There are 43 Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Maharashtra including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Nagpur) and Armed Force Medical College (AFMC, Pune). This includes the addition of one new college of Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) from this year. The total intake capacity in these GMCs is 6,125. Besides, there are 39 private medical colleges in the state and their intake capacity is around 6,000 seats.”

Tough competition

Adds the expert,“ Maharashtra (1.25 lakh) is the second state after Uttar Pradesh (1.70 lakh) where a large number of aspirants qualified their NEET (UG- 2025) in India. Rajasthan (1.19 lakh) secures third position. In Maharashtra,

over 2.42 lakh students had appeared and more than 1.25 lakh qualified the test in 2025. The All India counselling for MBBS/BDS and other courses has begun (for 15 per cent seats) has started. Later on, the state counselling will take place (for 85 per cent seats through CAP round). Hence the aspirants are eagerly waiting with fingers crossed to get their desired colleges by undergoing tough competition in the CAP rounds,” stressed the expert.

Underpaid doctors

Sadly, the doctor who works hard and cares for the well-being of his/her patients religiously is underpaid in India compared to the IT professionals. Moreover, their counterparts abroad draw the best salary. Moreover, the doctors also grieved that they were deprived of the appreciation, recognition and respect for their noble profession as expected, claimed medicos.

Box

GMCs, Deemed and Private Medical Colleges in Marathwada

1.Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) - one GMC, one deemed and two private (R K Damani Medical College and CSMSS Medical College).

2. Jalna - one GMC and one private (minority)

3. Parbhani - one GMC and one private

4. Latur - one GMC and one private

5. Nanded - one GMC and one private

6. Beed - one GMC (SRTR Ambejogai)

7. Hingoli - one GMC

8. Dharashiv (Osmanabad) - one GMC.