Crescent moon sighted, Ramzan fasting begins

Aurangabad, April 2:

The holy month Ramzan began in the city after sighting the crescent moon on Saturday evening. The first fast (Roza) will be observed on April 3.

It may be noted that the crescent moon was sighted on Friday in neighbouring countries including Saudi Arabia. It was certain that the crescent moon would be visible in India today. After the Maghrib (evening) prayer on Saturday, the moon was sighted in the city. The community members started wishing each other on social media.

Tarawih, a special prayer started in various mosques at night. The first 'Roza' will be observed on Sunday.

Every year, Muslim brethren eagerly await Ramzan month. It was certainly the holy month will start on April 3. So, there were a lot of preparations for the last eight days. Small and big mosques were illuminated in the city. Colouring and cleaning were done. Special arrangements were made for the Tarawih prayers at night. The first fast will be observed on Sunday. This year, there will be a 14-hour fast.

The temperature reached 40 degrees. Fasting in such a situation is going to be a test for the followers. There are instructions not to swallow even saliva during the fast. When fasting, one should not quarrel with anyone, nor use abusive language. One should remember almighty as much as possible through ‘Ibadat’. A follower needs to offer prayers on their time throughout the day.

The important part of this month is that after eight o'clock at the night, the verses in the holy book are recited in all the mosques in the city. The followers remain present to listen to the verses in large numbers. After Namaz at night, the meaning of verses of Quran is explained in Urdu language.