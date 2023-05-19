Cricket league tournament by Veerashaiva Lingayat community

To be held between May 27 and 28 at Samata International school, Kopargaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Veerashaiva International Association and Lingayat Sangharsh Samiti have jointly organized a tennis ball cricket tournament for the youth of the Lingayat community. A meeting was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Connaught Garden recently to select players from the Marathwada division. Kailas Sakhre was chosen as the captain for the tournament.

The league will be organised between May 27 and 28 at Samata International school, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar. The selection process for players from the Marathwada division and the appointment of the team captain took center stage during the meeting. The association commended the proactive efforts of the youth in uplifting the Lingayat community and using cricket as a means to foster unity.

Samiti state coordinator Dnyaneshwarappa Kharde, District president Shiva Khandkhule, Nandkishore Gavander, Shivanand Modhe and others were present.