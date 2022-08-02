Crime Branch submits charge-sheet against builder

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The crime branch police have filed a charge sheet against a city builder, whose DNA sample got matched with one child, out of three, born to a woman exploited by him, since the first day of her marriage. The charge sheet was submitted on July 13.

According to Satara Police Station, “A woman complained to the builder Manzoor Khan Masood Khan (54, Silk Mills Compound, Paithan Road) with them on October 22, 2018. She alleged that taking advantage of the mental illness of her husband, Khan started exploiting her at gun point, from the first day of her marriage. She gave birth to three children due to Khan’s exploitation.

Later on, the victim filed a petition in the High Court demanding to change the investigating officer as according to her the Satara police were not investigating the matter satisfactorily, after filing the offence. The court accepted her demand and transferred the case to the crime branch police. Meanwhile, Khan obtained anticipatory bail from the court on January 2, 2019.

Before it, the police demanded a DNA sample for testing from the accused. However, he was avoiding giving it. The crime branch then contacted the court and requested to scrap the builder’s anticipatory bail on September 9, 2019. However, the court disposed of the plea and ordered Khan to give a DNA sample (on September 30, 2020) or his bail will be cancelled. Hence, the builder challenged the decision in High Court, but it ordered the petitioner to give his DNA sample on March 2, 2022. Accordingly, the investigation officer Avinash Aghav collected the DNA sample on March 14, 2022, and sent it for testing to the government’s forensic laboratory in the Cantonment area. The crime branch received the DNA report, on April 18, 2022, it stated that Khan's sample matches the DNA of the third child of the victim woman. Hence the crime branch filed a charge sheet against the builder in court on July 13.

After receiving the DNA sample report, the accused Khan submitted a plea in the High Court requesting to erase the offence registered against him on June 6, 2022. The court rejected it on June 27. Before the court’s order, the investigation was done by the then PSI Sagar Kote. Afterwards, the crime branch’s then inspector Madhukar Sawant and Anil Gaikwad made the investigation. Later on, the case was taken over by police inspector Avinash Aghav. He went through all the evidence, enclosed statements of 12 witnesses and submitted the charge sheet of hundreds of pages. The DNA sample report was also enclosed to it. Aghav and head constable Sunil Badgujar submitted the charge sheet in court.