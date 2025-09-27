Criticism is foundation of future honour: Raoba Gajmal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Someone like me, a village boy who wasn't known in theatre, had no resources or facilities. After barely passing my graduation, if I can become a director, then why wouldn't your talent flourish, when you have all the facilities, a proper stage, and platforms like the youth festival?” said Raoba Gajmal, a noted director at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Central Youth Festival being hosted in Bamu.

He said that struggle is worshipped like a deity in Marathwada and the criticism one faces at every step in the industry is actually the foundation of future honour. He said that youths from Marathwada should understand this and get to work without losing hope.

Raoba Gajmal, who is also a former university student, said that keep searching for your true self with sincerity and you will find it.

Dr Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings of the programme, while Registrar Prof. Prashant Amrutkar proposed a vote of thanks. Immediately after the inauguration, a meeting of all team managers participating in the event was held. Director Dr Kailas Ambhure guided the meeting.

Opportunity increased fivefold: VC Dr Fulari

“In each art competition, twelve winning teams from four districts and three final winners — a total of 15 teams — will receive awards. Due to the decentralisation of the festival, the percentage of the opportunity has increased,” said VC Dr Vijay Phulari during his concluding presidential address.

He further stated that all the district-level winning teams are of final-winner caliber and therefore, participation in the central festival itself is a matter of honour. He also mentioned that for the next festival, the main auditorium and two additional well-equipped stages will be ready.