CS Dube elected chairman, CS Vyas secy of ICSI CSN chapter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Company secretary (CS) Mahesh Dube has been elected chairman of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Other office-bearers are: Vice-chairman - CS Gaurav Varma; secretary - CS Saishwar Vyas, treasurer - CS Someshchandra Kale; managing committee members - CS Vipul Sharma, CS Rashmi Gangwal and CS Komal Mutha.

Their tenure will be from January 19, 2025 to January 18, 2026. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter was established in 2001 and has jurisdiction over ten districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon. There are more than 150 CS members and 3000 students registered for the CS Course with the Chapter. Various programmes are conducted for students and members from time to time. The ICSI currently has more than 70,000 members and more than 2,00,000 students in the country.