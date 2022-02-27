CS-Professional & Executive Programmes result declared

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result of CS- Professional and Executive Programmes (old and new syllabus) examination of the December-2021 session, on Friday.

ICSI city chapter chairperson CS Samruddhi Lunawat said that five students from the city cleared their CS Professional Programme in the result that was declared on February 25.

The names of candidates are as follows; Shubhangi Rajput, Jyoti Bajpai, Sarang Khandekar, Shweta Talreja and Kranti Magar.

The Aurangabad Chapter caters to five CS examinations centres under its jurisdiction. The pass percentage of each centre, programme and module wise is as follows;

CS Professional Programme-result (old syllabus 2012):

--Aurangabad Centre: Pass percentage is 43.75 in module one and 31.25 per cent in module two and 61.90 per cent in module three.

--Ahmednager Centre: Pass percentage is nil in module one, 12.50 per cent in module two and 12.50 per cent in module three.

--Jalgaon Centre: Pass percentage is 20 in module one, 42.86 per cent in module two and 33.33 per cent in module three.

--Latur Centre: Pass percentage is 75 in module one, 33.33 per cent in module two and no one has passed in module three.

--Nanded Centre: Pass percentage is nil in modules one and two and 33.33 per cent in module three.

CS Professional Programme (new syllabus 2017) :

-Aurangabad Centre: Pass percentage is 29.17 in module one and 18.18 per cent in module two and 24.24 per cent in module three.

--Ahmednager Centre: Pass percentage is 17.39 in module one, nil for module two and 85.71 per cent in module two.

--Jalgaon Centre: Pass percentage is 31.81 in module one, nil in module two and 21.74 per cent in module three.

--Latur Centre: Pass percentage is nil in all three modules.

--Nanded Centre: Pass percentage is nil in modules one and three while 50 per cent in module two.

Top rankers CS-Executive Programme

Surbhi Soni secured second All India Rank (AIR) in CS Executive Programme (old syllabus 2012) from Parbhani. Chanchal Nawlani obtained 5th AIR in CS Executive Programme (new syllabus 2017) while Snehal Chauhan got the 10th AIR. Both are from Ahmednagar.

CS-Executive Programme (old syllabus 2012 & new syllabus 2017):

The pass percentage of old syllabus 2012 :

--Aurangabad Centre: Pass percentage is 7.69 in module one and 10.53 per cent in module two.

--Ahmednager Centre: Pass percentage is 8.33 in module one and 8.70 per cent in module two.

--Jalgaon Centre: Pass percentage is nil in module one and 16.67 per cent in module two.

--Latur Centre: Pass percentage is nil in modules one and two.

--Nanded Centre: Pass percentage is 18.18 in module one and 25.00 per cent in module two.

The pass percentage of the new syllabus- 2017:

--Aurangabad Centre: Pass percentage is 10.78 in module one and 16.67 per cent in module two.

--Ahmednager Centre: Pass percentage is 9.94 in module one and 10.35 per cent in module two.

--Jalgaon Centre: Pass percentage is 4.19 in module one and 28.57 per cent in module two.

--Latur Centre: Pass percentage is 4.72 in module one and 11.86 per cent in module two.

--Nanded Centre: Pass percentage is 7.69 in module one and 26.47 per cent in module two.