CS students on industrial visit

Aurangabad: The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised an industrial visit at Sanjeev Auto Parts Manufacturers Private Ltd for CS students on Saturday.

ICSI chairperson CS Samruddhi Lunawat deliberated that students should also have practical knowledge along with theoretical knowledge about Corporate Culture and how the manufacturing of a product takes place.

General Manager of the company Shreeniwas Waghmare and their team showed students the entire manufacturing process of the company's product. CS Paresh Deshpande, CS students and managing committee members were present for the visit. It was a learning experience for all the students.