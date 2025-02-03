CSMC accused of turning back towards encroachments in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The encroachments are increasing in the city. It has become a nuisance for vehicle owners while passing through main and important roads. Driving a four-wheeler smoothly through the roads of the old city is a dream come true and nearly impossible. The District Planning Committee (DPC), in meeting on Thursday, discussed the encroachments in the city. Then also the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment squad turned their back towards the core issue. Earlier, the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had also raised the issue of the encroachment.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is spending Rs 100 crore on the development of 63 roads. Besides, more than 90 roads are being developed by spending Rs 300 crore under the Smart City Mission. This work is in its last segment. It is necessary to remove the encroachments before widening and developing the roads, however, the chances are thin. Hence the development of roads having encroachments are being done in the available open space only. Both sides of the roads are flanked by the 3-feet wide footpaths. If there is no space the contractor is fixing the paver blocks on 1 to 2 feet of side space and completing his task. There is a project management consultant (PMC) to look after then also the work is not of expected quality it is said.

The Smart City is developing the road from Manzoorpura Chowk to Harshnagar. The traders and shopkeepers have encroached upon 5-7 feet of road space. Hence the work has been done without removing the encroachment. Meanwhile, the residents claim that there is no space to fix the paving blocks then also the CSMC is not removing the encroachments. The school bus also faces inconvenience while passing through this narrow road. The residents hinted at taking our agitation if the encroachments were not removed.