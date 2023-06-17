CSMC appeals for structural audit of 30-yr-old properties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, has made it mandatory for the building owners and occupants to get the structural audit done of their 30 years old and above buildings, soon. The audit has to be done through the municipal corporation’s structural engineer and submit the certificate to the CSMC administrator to avoid legal action against them.

The 30-year tenure will be counted from either the completion of a 50 per cent area of the building or the date of issuing the completion certificate of the building. The building owner or occupant has to obtain the certify his building certifying that it is fit for human habitation (stay).

Hence the citizens should contact the structural engineer at CSMC’s Town Planning section for the structural audit and certification. Later on, the certificate should be submitted to the administrator.

Besides, if the structural engineer suggests some repairs or maintenance work then it should be undertaken within six months from the date of his report.

The CSMC administration has appealed to the owner or the occupant of the building to take note of it to evade action against them.