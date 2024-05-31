CSMC chief hints at jailing so-called leaders for opposing water works in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There is opposition in many places to laying water pipelines under the new water supply scheme. Some individuals are protesting merely to play politics. I will not rest until they are put behind bars, hinted the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth during a press conference on Friday.

The civic chief said, “ The efforts are being made day and night to complete the new water supply scheme worth Rs 2,740 crore by December 2024. Many technical difficulties are being faced in implementing the scheme. The work is being carrying out by finding the right solutions, but some individuals are opposing the laying of pipelines purely for political gain. The properties of those protesting will be measured inch by inch, and if found unauthorised, they will be demolished.”

“There has been opposition in areas such as Bambatnagar, Jalgaon Road, and Deolai. If anyone tries to obtain a stay order from the court against the work of the water supply scheme, then I will stand in court to represent the municipal corporation and the city. The work is being carried out with the intention of causing minimal damage to the citizens. Pipelines are being laid with minimal demolition, and any opposition to this will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Significant relief after August 15

Due to the commencement of the new 900 mm diameter water pipeline, the severity of the water shortage during the summer is not as high. Without this pipeline, this summer would have been difficult. A new 26 MLD capacity water treatment plant (WTP) is being set up at Pharola. He expressed confidence that if this work is completed by August 15, it will bring significant relief to the city, he hoped.

Issue of Contaminated Water

Currently, some parts of the city are facing issues with contaminated water. The related work will be carried out by the civic contractors, and the expenses will be deducted from the bills of the GVPR company, mentioned the administrator.

Water supply every 5 to 9 days

The city is receiving water supply every five to nine days. The administrator claimed that there has not been a case where the water supply extended to the 10th day without a reason. If there is a delay in the water supply due to technical difficulties, orders have been issued to provide free water tankers to the affected areas, he noted.