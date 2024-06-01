CSMC conducts mock drill to overcome disaster in monsoon!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

According to predictions made by weather experts, this year’s rainfall will be higher than usual. Consequently, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has started intense preparations for disaster management. A ‘mock drill’ was conducted on Saturday to demonstrate how citizens will be rescued if there is heavy rainfall and some areas get flooded. Two swimmers were rescued from Harsul Lake with the help of two boats.

Due to changes in weather patterns, two years ago, some parts of the city experienced cloudburst-like rain which caused extensive damage. Following a cloudburst, large amounts of water accumulate in the low-lying areas of the city within minutes. Many houses get waterlogged, and shops in basements go underwater. In light of this recurring experience, the CSMC has started preparations for disaster management this year. Accordingly, a mock drill was conducted on Saturday in the Harsul Lake area.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, additional municipal officer of health Dr Archana Rane, Disaster Management Department Head Swapnil Sardar, Fire Department officials Raju Sure, Mohan Mungshe, Sampat Bhagat, and employees of the Rapid Response Team were present. “The employees were informed about how to use equipment like boats, hydraulic cutters, BA sets, airbags, etc, during emergencies. Besides, a demonstration was carried out in Harsul Lake on how to rescue citizens with the help of boats in case of a cloudburst-like situation that causes an area to be submerged," said Swapnil Sardar.