CSMC decides not to give Diwali bonus to staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner

G Sreekanth underlined that the civic body is running into financial crisis. Hence it will not be giving any bonus or ex gratia to class fourth personnel. Instead, the CSMC will be sanctioning festival advances to them.

While addressing the newsmen, the civic chief expressed disappointment over poor recovery of taxes made by the field staff. The bill collectors lack enthusiasm. Hence I had a word with them and resolved their problems. The collection of taxes is being reviewed on a daily basis. For the first time, I interacted face to face with bill collectors in the history of CSMC.

The CSMC will be setting up a separate cell to track the recovery of dues. If the collection is poor, then the respective bill collector will be sent home, he underlined.

The civic chief also said that the educational institutes in the city should pay service tax, education cess and EGS cess. If the institutes do not pay their tax, then the civic administration will initiate action against them.

G Sreekanth said, “The CSMC is not offering any concession or discount to recover old property tax. If the concession is given then it will be an injustice upon the regular genuine tax-payers. Hence we will not give concessions, but definitely will serve the citizens.”