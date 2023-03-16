CSMC hunting for 'magic' wand to boost water tax collection

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The behavioural pattern of the citizens in paying water tax and property tax is becoming each day and a topic of study for civic administration. The poor collection of water tax has become a major challenge for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Moreover, the tax is interest-free and reduced to Rs 2,050, this year. Hence it is hunting for a ‘magical wand’ to enhance the collection figures, hereafter.

The assessor and collector of tax at CSMC Aparna Thete said, “There are 1.29 lakh legal water connections (residential, commercial and government offices) in nine zones of the city. The total collection is Rs 20.76 crore including Rs 3.13 crore received online (from April 1 2022 to March 13, 2023). The collection is less by Rs 7.77 crore compared to last year (Rs 28.53 crore) during the same period. The target collection of water tax in the year 2022-23 is Rs 130 crore."

Be a responsible citizen

The annual operating and maintenance cost of the water supply scheme is Rs 130 crore. It runs on a ‘No Profit No Loss’ basis. The target of CSMC is to at least recover the cost but is in vain.

Each day, CSMC is trying to develop a citizens-friendly authentic system and simplify the payment procedures. Honouring the demand, the tax has been reduced to 50 per cent. The facility of paying online water tax has been started this financial year. Tax collection camps are held in the jurisdiction of different zone offices for the convenience of tax-payers. The scheme to legalise the illegal water connection at an affordable price is also valid. The property-holder has to just fill out a form; pay a one-year advance water tax (Rs 2,050) and Rs 1,000 as miscellaneous charges. The citizens should just avail the benefits and pay their taxes. The same tax will continue in 2023-24.”

The CSMC is already reeling under a financial crunch and is trying to raise on its feet after two years of the pandemic situation. Hence, the municipal administration has not introduced an amnesty scheme offering discounts and concessions in interest upon property tax.

“ I wish to bring to the notice of the citizens that the AMC apart from providing basic amenities (water, road, streetlight etc), also offers myriad services through its various sections including fire brigade. The taxes paid by them encourage the CSMC in keeping itself active, remain on toes to maintain the amenities as well as services,” said Thete appealing to citizens to pay their taxes every year religiously.