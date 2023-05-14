CSMC ignorant about pipe leakages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The water demand in the city has increased with the increase in the temperature now. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) does not have additional water. The available water is supplied after every four or five days to various parts of the city. On one hand, there is a cry that there is no water and the CSMC is ignoring the water leakages from the pipes and valves.

Around 200 MLD of water is required in the city daily. Every day, 120 MLD of water is brought from the Jayakwadi dam to the city. The residents get the water only once a week and they have to face severe water scarcity. Still, the administration has not taken any firm steps to stop the water wastage. There are leakages in around 100 valves in the city and the water is wasted on the roads. This picture can be seen near the railway station gate, Mill Corner, Jubilee Park, and other areas every night.