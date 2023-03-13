CSMC invite tenders for building 6K houses under PMAY

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) recently has published four separate tenders to construct 6,200 residential blocks at three different locations under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). The last date to submit the responses by April 5.

The implementation of the housing scheme for poor and homeless citizens is facing one or the other reason since 2016. Thousands of local beneficiaries are waiting for the scheme. It may be noted that when the duration of the scheme was on verge of ending the district administration allotted 128 hectares of land, situated at different locations, to the municipal corporation. The Central Government and the State Government approved the proposal to construct 40,000 residential blocks, at these sites, under PMAY. The contract was awarded to Samarth Construction which was not competent as well as financially sound. The state government conducted its investigation and came across many shocking facts. Later on, the municipal corporation lodged a police complaint against Samarth Construction for violating the norms and grabbing the tender. The allotment of the project was also scrapped by the civic authorities.

During the field survey it has come to notice that at some places in Harsul, Padegaon, Teesgaon and Sunderwadi, it is impossible to undertake the construction. At Teesgaon, the land is of uneven surface. There are encroachments and big stone quarries existing on the allotted site. The inquiry report submitted to the state government mentioned the possibility of constructing 15,000 to 16,000 houses only.

In response to it, the state administration issued a fresh order to CSMC of inviting tender before March 31. Accordingly, the tenders were published on Monday. The tender mentioned the construction of houses on 24.49 hectares of land (comprising four sites including two at Teesgaon and one each at Sunderwadi and Padegaon. Four separate tenders have been published. The response to the tenders will be accepted by the office till April 5, said the CSMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.

Box

The four sites where the PMAY scheme will be implemented are as follows:

- Teesgaon - Gut No. 225/1 - 05.29 hectares.

- Teesgaon - Gut No. 227/1 - 12.55 hectares.

- Sunderwadi - Gut No’s 9 & 10 - 05.38 hectares

and

- Padegaon - Gut No. 69 - 01.27 hectares.