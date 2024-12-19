CSMC office-bearers call for SIT inquiry into water pipeline dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Referring to the rush of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in constructing tar road over the main water pipeline laid to quench the city's thirst, former office-bearers of the municipal corporation have demanded a thorough investigation into this matter by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and filing of criminal cases against the responsible officials.

To ensure the city receives water until the completion of the new water supply scheme, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) spent Rs 200 crore to lay a 900 mm diameter water pipeline. However, after the installation of this pipeline, it was realised that there is no water treatment plant to process the water coming through it. The work of the water treatment plant has been stalled for over a year.

Former office-bearers of the municipal corporation raised questions as to why a water treatment plant was not set up when the pipeline was laid. Did the experts from MJP fail to notice this issue? They also questioned that before the pipeline was laid, it was claimed that the city would receive an additional 75 MLD of water, but currently, only 20 MLD of water is coming through the pipeline. The experiment with this pipeline has completely failed. The most important question is, which office will take moral responsibility for this failure?

A shocking revelation has come to light that a road has been constructed over the main water pipeline, which was supposed to be an experiment by the MJP. Why did the expert officers from the NHAI build the road over the main pipeline? Why didn’t the officers from MJP halt the work when the 12 km road was being constructed? Due to the mistakes of both government offices, the city is now facing unnecessary complications. There is an increasing demand for a thorough investigation into this matter.

Responsibility should be determined.

Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele said, ”The then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved the scheme and the work was started. Everyone wishes that the city would receive abundant water soon. If officials are holding the city hostage for personal gain, a thorough investigation should be conducted into this matter, and action should be taken against the guilty.”

Investigate the entire functioning of the scheme.

Former leader of the opposition Bhausaheb Jagtap said,” The Central and State Governments have provided nearly Rs 1500 crore for the new water supply scheme. A thorough investigation should be conducted into the entire work of the water scheme.”