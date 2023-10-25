CSMC receives responses for adoption of 4 schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The education section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received four proposals seeking adoption of the CSMC schools. All these proposals hail from the West Constituency of the city.

The cabinet has approved the policy of adopting the civic schools. The scheme aims at changing the faces of the municipal corporation and the zilla parishad schools. The policy has evoked tremendous opposition from the education sector. They are demanding to scrap the policy of adoption of schools.

The CSMC administration had initiated in implementing the scheme and invited expression of interest (EoI) from the industrialists, social organisations and philanthropists and societies.

According to sources, the CSMC education section has received four proposals. The section concerned is scrutinising them. It may be noted that the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has adopted CSMC school at Naregaon.

Total Marathi medium schools - 46

Total bi-lingual schools (Marathi and Urdu) - 08

Total Urdu medium schools - 17