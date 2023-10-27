CSMC relieves of ward officer, building inspector from duties

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has relieved the controversial ward officer Shridhar Tarpe and building inspector Santosh Gaikwad, with immediate effect, for their involvement in removing tin-sheds at Jijaunagar in Mukundwadi area on Thursday afternoon. The civic chief also proposed a departmental enquiry against the duo and has not been given any work.

Meanwhile, Zone Number 6’s assistant commissioner Arjun Giram has been appointed as ward officer.

The inquiry has revealed that the duo had reached Jijaunagar without seeking permission of additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi and deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane. The duo neither served notice nor performed panchanama before action.

While speaking to media persons, the civic chief said,“This is an unfortunate incident. The offence has been registered against those who burnt the JCB and manhandled the officers under Section 353. The police administration has been asked to take strict action against them. After receiving the complaint, it has to be verified and then implement the process of action after taking consent of the seniors, but they failed to do so.”