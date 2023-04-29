CSMC removes 15 encroachments from Katkat Gate vicinity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today was active in removing encroachment in the vicinity of Katkat Gate. The squad removed small and big 15 encroachments existing on the road from Police Officers' Mess to Katkat Gate.

The encroachers had set up hotels, tea stalls, pan kiosks and other businesses, around marriage lawns, function halls and a petrol pump, on this road. The squad also demolished one pucca construction made on a 10x15 feet area with the help of JCB. Tin sheds extended in front of a few shops were demolished. Meanwhile, the owners of three kiosks voluntarily shifted their establishments.

The traffic police also took action against the vehicle owners for parking their three-wheelers and four-wheelers in the middle of the road. The squad also removed a pan kiosk set up near an electricity DP.

Under the guidance of the additional commissioner R P Nikam, the action was taken by designated officer Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawane, police inspector Faheem Hashmi, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Ravindra Desai, PSI Shaikh Ameen and others.