CSMC removes 20 encroachments causing hindrance in laying pipeline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In areas such as Jalgaon Road, Ambedkarnagar, and Deolai, citizens and traders have been consistently opposing the laying of new water pipelines. On Friday morning, the administrator G Sreekanth suddenly arrived on-site. He ordered the demolition of all encroachments obstructing the laying of water pipelines. Acting upon the orders, the anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) took action on Jalgaon Road, demolishing 20 encroachments. The work of laying water pipelines resume immediately after it.

The additional commissioner Santosh Wahule and assistant commissioner Ashok Giri carried out the operation on Jalgaon Road. By evening, a total of 20 encroachments, including two butcher shops, two garages, and several small stalls on the road from Harsul T-Point to Cidco bus stand, were removed. Once the encroachments were cleared, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) started the work of digging trench for the water pipelines. This operation was carried out by encroachment inspectors Syed Jamshed, Sagar Shrestha, Yashoda Pawar, and Prasad Rode. During his inspection, the administrator noticed two juice vendors dumping waste on the road. He stopped and spoke with them, immediately imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on the spot.