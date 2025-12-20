CSMC removes illegally erected spacious tin-shed from Sunday weekly market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment squad dismantled an unauthorised tin shed encroaching 80x50 square feet of its land at Sunday weekly market, on Saturday evening. The individual had erected an unauthorised tin shed measuring at the site in the Old Mondha–Jafar Gate area.

The unauthorised shed, made of iron angles and tin sheets, had been constructed on municipal corporation-owned open land near Jaffer Gate old Mondha and the Dargah of Peer Kalyanshah Masjid. The person had attempted to establish possession of the land by tying cattle there and parking old scrap vehicles.

After municipal administrator G Sreekanth was alerted to the encroachment, he immediately directed the anti-encroachment squad to the spot, following which the illegal tin shed was removed on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of ani-encroachment section’s coordinating officer Santosh Wahule, with the presence of encroachment inspectors Syed Jamsheed, Sagar, Desai, and Nagarik Mitra Pathak. Around 30 to 35 small shops are located along the roadside in the Sunday weekly market area. Instances of encroachment in this area have been increasing.

No action during MCC? A misconception

Some encroachers believe that encroachments are not removed once the model code of conduct is in force, assuming that the municipal administration is preoccupied with election-related work. Taking advantage of this misconception, the number of encroachments in the city has risen rapidly. Besides, unauthorised constructions have increased significantly across various prabhags. In municipal corporation Zones No. 5 and 6, large-scale construction activities are reportedly underway in Cidco areas without obtaining permission from the municipal corporation.