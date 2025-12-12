CSMC shortlists four manpower supply agencies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has around 2,000 contract employees. The administration has appointed four different labour-supply agencies, and agreements with them will be signed soon. Each agency will shortly be allocated 500 employees. The agencies will receive a monthly service charge of 3.8 per cent for supplying contract workers.

Earlier, the municipal corporation had appointed three different agencies for supplying labour. Of the 2,000 employees, nearly 1,800 were under a single agency. The full salary amount paid by the corporation was not reaching the workers. Issues related to Provident Fund, ESIC, etc., had become complicated. Therefore, the administration terminated the work of all three agencies and issued a fresh tender. Four eligible agencies were selected: CISB Pvt. Ltd., Omsai Manpower Services Pvt. Ltd., Mediators and Ajanta Securities Pvt. Ltd., and Singh Intelligence Securities Pvt. Ltd. Each agency will be assigned 500 employees. A contract will be signed with each agency for a period of three years and three months.

Each agency has been asked to deposit ₹90 lakh as bank guarantee. The agency must deposit into the workers’ bank accounts the exact salary amount paid by the municipal corporation. For their services, the agencies will receive a 3.8 pc service charge on the billed amount.