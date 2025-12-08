CSMC showcases strength with spectacular 42-vehicles parade

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the municipal corporation’s 43rd anniversary, a parade of 42 service vehicles that provide various facilities to the city’s residents was conducted on Monday morning. For the past two years, this parade has been organised so that citizens can understand which vehicles the municipal corporation uses to deliver essential civic services. The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth showered flowers on the participating vehicles.

The parade featured vehicles from the municipal corporation’s mechanical section, including JCBs, tippers, Hyva trucks, sweeping machines, jetting machines, vacuum machines, ambulances, poclain machines, tractors, garbage compactors, vaccine vans, recycling machines, water-tanker trucks for plants, hearse vans, towing cranes, fire tenders, city buses, bandicoot robots, ladders, cars, jeeps, and several others.

The parade began at Central Octroi Naka, and passed through N-5, Ramgiri Hotel, Jalna Road, Airport, Seven Hills, TV Centre, Delhi Gate, Mahavir Chowk, Railway Station, Beed Bypass, Sutgirni Chowk, and again via Seven Hills, returning to Central Octroi Naka, where it concluded. The parade was inaugurated by additional commissioners Ranjit Patil and Kalpita Pimpale. Additional city engineer (special projects) A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, and executive engineer (mechanical section) Amol Kulkarni. Radhika Chavan, Nakul Rathod, Shubham Bhumre, Sunil Lokhande, and others made significant efforts for the success of this initiative.

Tribute to great leaders

On the occasion of the anniversary, floral tributes were offered in the morning to the statues of great leaders across the city. Additional commissioners Patil and Pimpale, along with other officials, were present for this ceremony.