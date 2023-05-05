CSMC to collect Rs 5K each against cutting of trees on CSNagar to Paithan road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is presently widening the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CSNagar) to Paithan road, will have to deposit an earnest deposit of Rs 5,000 per tree, before removing the trees obstructing the construction of the road.

It is learnt that more than 350 trees are getting affected in the project, out of which, 217 trees fell in the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). As per the provision in the act, the NHAI will have to deposit Rs 5,000 per tree to the CSMC’s Tree Authority. Besides, it will also have to relocate 58 old banyan trees (with big trunks) on the forest land at Jayakwadi Dam.

May 5 was the official holiday, but the new civic chief G Sreekanth spent the whole day doing official work by sitting at Smart City Office. He took the review of the above road work and the details of trees getting affected in it.

The garden superintendent Vijay Patil underlined that a Public Notice is going to be published before cutting trees. There are many big and old banyan trees on the road from Mahanubhav Ashram and ahead. Hence the relocation of these trees will take place at Jayakwadi. The remaining trees will have to be axed, but as compensation, these trees will have to be relocated after the widening of the road. Hence the NHAI will have to deposit

Rs 5,000 per tree as an earnest deposit to the CSMC. There is a provision for refunding the amount after the successful survival of the relocated trees. Hence all the work will be done as per the provision made in the Act. The municipal corporation also has plans to plant more trees on the above road after the completion of the widening, he said.

More than 350 trees are getting affected in the project. NHAI has sought permission to cut down the trees from the Department of Forest, while to cut the trees from the municipal corporation limit, it will have to seek permission from the Tree Authority of CSMC. The final decision on the issue will be taken in the next meeting, said the civic sources.