CSMC to conduct semi-English classes in 72 schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a welcoming move, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), on Tuesday, has decided to introduce a semi-English medium from the first standard in its 72 schools, from the new academic year. The parents, most of whom are urban poor or belonging to the underprivileged class, applauded the move.

All the schools in the district are re-opening after summer vacation from June 15. Hence the officials of the CSMC education section are planning to obtain Mathematics and Science subject books in English for the kids seeking admission to Class I.

The CSMC administration has decided to bring reforms to the traditional education system to compete with the private schools in and around the city. Earlier, the five CBSE schools were started by the municipal corporation and there was an overwhelming response from parents. They were bringing recommendations from political leaders to seek admission to CBSE schools.

Now, with the starting of a semi-English medium in June, there is a possibility of arguments and clashes between parents for admission.

Every year, the municipal corporation receives free textbooks from the state government. Hence the civic administration is planning to present the set of textbooks to each student on the first of the school (on June 15), while the books of Mathematics and Science (in English) for Standard I of semi-English medium will also be distributed soon.

Till the last year, the civic administration had to hunt for students to get admitted to Class I. As there was fear that if the strength of students decreases, the teacher gets surplus and the sword hangs upon him till he is absorbed in the school. Now, the new education system will help civic schools to regain their past glory.

50 Smart Schools

50 out of 72 schools of the municipal corporation are being made smart by spending an aid of Rs 63 crore under the Smart City Mission. The civic schools are being upgraded with modern amenities which are more than the private schools. It is hoped that from the new academic year, the smart classes are started at more than 25 places, said the sources.