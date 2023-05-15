CSMC to demand additional fund before merger with ACB

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner, G Sreekanth, has held a meeting to review the proposed merger of CSMC and Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB), today.

He hoped that the ACB will provide details to CSMC like how many properties are existing in the jurisdiction of ACB; the total number of employees on the board; the network of basic amenities in the jurisdiction etc. The government should provide additional funds to CSMC to provide basic amenities to the citizens in future. Hence the civic chief suggested his subordinates to intimate the government about the demand, it learnt.

As reported earlier, the Central Government has decided to scrap the operations of 62 Cantonment Boards of India and merge them into respective municipal corporations or municipal councils. This includes seven boards of Maharashtra which will be handed over to the municipal corporations. The state Urban Development Department (UDD) has alerted these seven municipal corporations to initiate the process. Accordingly, the civic held a meeting in this regard on Monday.

The chief executive officer of ACB was not present in the meeting. The civic chief obtained details on the services provided by the municipal corporation to ACB. He came to know that the CSMC provides water supply and the distribution is done by the board.