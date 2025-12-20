CSMC to deploy 8K employees; 4K police force for upcoming civic elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The polling for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15. To elect 115 corporators, around 8,000 employees will be deployed for election duty. In addition, at least 4,000 police personnel will be required to maintain law and order, said municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth. The appointed staff will be given training in two phases on December 28 and January 8.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the administrator said that the State Election Commission (SEC) has set December 27 as the deadline for publishing booth-wise voter lists, and the administration is working accordingly. Polling stations have already been declared.

Approximately 8K employees will be needed for polling and counting. These employees will undergo training twice. EVM machines have not yet been received. Once the machines are available, a voter awareness campaign will be carried out to educate citizens on the voting process.

A strong police presence will be deployed at sensitive polling stations and other areas, requiring 3,000 to 4,000 police personnel.

Counting at four locations

The prabhag-wise vote counting will be held at four different locations

Chikalthana MIDC (Prabhag 4, 5 and 6)

Government Engineering College (Prabhag 7, 9)

Government Polytechnic College (Prabhag 2, 8)

Saint Francis De-sales High School (Prabhag 1 and 3).