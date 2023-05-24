CSMC to fix water-meters by May 31!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, today directed the water supply officials to affix the meters on all the commercial water connections in the city by May 31.

Two years ago, the CSMC water supply section was told to install meters on the commercial connections. However, only 275 meters could be fixed, so far. Hence the civic chief after reviewing the progress gave the above order.

Earlier, acting upon the orders of the High Court, the municipal administration launched a drive to detect illegal connections and find out the reasons causing water losses and detect water thefts. Three squads were constituted for the purpose. Later on, these squads severed 7,500 illegal residential water connections. The squads also identified 275 commercial connections including 160 from the jurisdiction of Zone Numbers 1, 2 and 9; 60 from Zone Numbers 6, 7 and 8 and 55 from Zone Numbers 3, 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, the list of these commercial connection holders has been prepared and the civic chief has alerted the deputy engineers of each zone to install the water meters by May 31, said the sources.

5K meters in godown

The municipal corporation purchased 5,000 meters during the implementation of yesteryear's parallel pipeline project. They are in good condition and the civic administration is striving to make use of them before the stock gets rusted or damaged. The water meters to the residential water connection- holders would be fixed after the completion of the new water supply scheme, it is learnt.