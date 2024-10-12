CSMC to lease out galas, open spaces for 30 years

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has underlined that the state government has withdrawn its old order of leasing out commercial complex shops (galas) and open spaces of the urban local bodies (ULBs) for not more than 10 years. The permission is now for leasing out for 30 years. Hence the municipal corporation administration will sign a lease agreement of 30 years with the occupants in near future, he said.

Earlier, some of the open spaces of the municipal corporation were given on BoT basis for a period of 99 years. After that the state government has issued an order to all municipal corporation and other urban local bodies not to lease out its properties for a period of more than 10 years. Later on, it was noticed that none of them were coming forward to take the property on lease.

In the meantime, the CSMC had published an advertisement of leasing out shops (galas) of Nehru Bhavan Commercial Complex for 30 years. The administration even leased out some shops for 30 years, but due to change in the government’s decision of 10 years, the civic administration corresponded and sought further guidance. Meanwhile, the state government itself put a condition of 30 years lease period, said the civic chief.