CSMC to remove encroachments from 100 metres of GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, today underlined that the encroachments existing in the periphery of 100-150 metres of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be removed on priority. The corporation had granted permissions to kiosks, but they have been converted into chemist shops outside the hospital gate. Hence the CSMC will cancel the permissions of all the kiosks.

G Sreekanth said, the construction of a shelter home for the homeless will also be built on the hospital campus along with two lavarotaries with all modern facilities for the relatives of the patients.

It may be noted that the CSMC has implemented the cleanliness drive on GMCH campus on the request of the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey and the Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod. Hence the campus will be maintained clean regularly, remove encroachments, shops existing in the periphery of the hospital. The orders have also been given to place dustbins on different corners of the hospital campus. The garbage is being thrown away on the roads in the hospital due to absence of dustbins, said Sreekanth.

The shelter home will be spacious and will be a boon for the people to stay in the night. The permission for the construction will be granted to the society which will be registered with the charity commissioner.

The civic chief also said that the dean has been instructed to vacate the possession of people staying in old and dilapidated buildings. To demolish them to evade any untoward incidents. The GMCh administration has been told to construct new buildings, he stressed.