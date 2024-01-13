CSMC to shift poles, DPs proving hurdles on roads

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will shift poles and double poles (Dps) which are proving hurdles on the cement roads.

It may be noted that the CSMC is focusing on making main roads smoothly through cement. The Smart City and CSMC are carrying out different works. There is a need to shift electricity poles and double poles (DPs) which are on most of the roads.

Earlier, Mahaveetran was given the work of the shifting and fund on a big level was being provided. As the works of shifting were not done on time, the CSMC decided to carry out the works on its own.

A total of 101 roads are being developed at Rs 317 crore under the Smart City project. The Municipal Corporation is constructing 66 roads by spending Rs 100 crore.

There is a need to carry out work of electric poles, double poles, drainage lines, water pipelines and encroachments on many roads.

Many a time, even after the construction of the roads, Mahaveetran did not shift poles and DPs.The riders and drivers were facing a lot of inconvenience.

The civic body has to pay money to shift poles and double poles. It is paying double charges for the shift. Despite this, works are not completed on time. The Corporation was being charged Rs 1.85 crore for Rs 1 crore work.

The District Planning Committee (DPC) made available Rs 14 crore for shifting works. However, the work faced hurdles because Mahaveetran was charging higher service tax for the shifting works. A joint meeting of CSMC and Mahaveetran officers was organised. In the meeting, it was decided that the Corporation would shift the poles and double poles with the appointment of a retired officer of the electricity company.

CSMS administrator G Sreekant said that the civic body would demand to make available funds from DPC. The civic body officers will carry out the survey initially. A list of poles and double poles will be prepared for shifting on a priority basis. The poles will shift from he roads of Satara-Deolai, Kailasnagar, Padegaon-Mitmita, Chikalthana-Sundarwadi, Harsul-Jatwada