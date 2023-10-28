CSMC to strengthen health services

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Health Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has geared up to strengthen its health services to reduce the burden of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and District Civicl Hospital (DCH).

For this, the CSMC will soon start a 350-bed Meltron Hospital in Chikalthana. Similarly, as per the government orders, the Municipal Corporation will have to start its own clinics at 17 places, six Urban Community Health Centres (UCHC) and eight polyclinics.

Health officer of the Corporation Dr Paras Mandlecha said that good health facilities would be provided at CSMC hospitals soon.

The government issued orders to start clinics in 22 places in the city. So far, clinics have been started in five places. The remaining clinics will be launched at 17 places. Along with that, six UCHCs have been approved for the city.

The Government will provide the required manpower for the centres. Major and minor surgery facilities and dialysis centres are going to be started in Meltron Hospital, at Chikalthana MIDC, soon. The hospital will have 350 beds with an oxygen facility.

Under the National Health Mission, polyclinics will be started at Shivajinagar Health Center, Bansilalnagar Hospital, Nehrunagar, Cidco N-6, Cidco N-11, Silk Mill Colony, Meltron Hospital, Kranti Chowk Hospital. The patients will get the facilities of expert doctors at the polyclinics every day. Dr Mandlecha said that due to this, the patients' load on GMCH and DCH would be reduced.

Facilities like operation theatre (OT) and delivery ward will be made available in the five hospitals of CSMC. A total of two operation tables are being installed in one OT room. A total of Rs one crore is being spent on each of the works. In the budget, a financial provision of 10 crores has been made for the health department.

Responsibilities of District Civil Surgeon

The government has entrusted the responsibility of starting a hospital in the city to the district civil surgeon. The Government has issued orders for the civil surgeon to fix the location, appoint necessary medical officers and employees and then transfer these hospitals to the Municipal Corporation.