CSMC vows to grab number one position from Indore in cleanliness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, has ordered the civic officials and the garbage contractor to ensure 100 per cent segregation of mixed garbage from September 1 or else it would affect the salaries, he hinted.

“The Indore city has maintained its numero uno position in the Cleanliness Mission for the last six years. Hence I appeal to all to break the record and maintain cleanliness in the city more than Indore.

As reported earlier, a team of civic officers and personnel were on a study tour to Indore a few weeks ago. Hence to know their feedback, the CSMC has organised a programme at Maulana Azad Research Centre, on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav explained the details through a PowerPoint presentation. The sanitary inspector Sachin Misal and Pandit Dabhade also expressed their feedback in the meeting.

The civic chief said, “The civic administration will release the total salary of the employees who will be segregating 100 per cent of wet and dry garbage from September 1. If we stay in the city then why it does not secure the top position? All of them should find of the reasons and work in this direction to achieve the desired goal.”

Reddy Company should release the salary of their staff regularly every month from September 1. If their staff’s salary is not made then the salaries of the civic superiors would not be released, it is learnt.

The private bank has tabled the proposal of providing free health service to the sanitary workers and also proposed to draw their life insurance policies.

Control Room

The civic chief also hinted at setting up a Control Room to track the sanitation works and lifting of garbage in the Smart City’s Command Centre. Meanwhile, G Sreekanth also gave a slogan for the mission to motivate the citizens and the employees - Hum Honge Kamyaab…..on the occasion.