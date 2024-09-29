CSMC wins 1st prize in Majhi Vasundhara initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) stood the first in all districts of the State Government's 'Majhi Vasundhara 4.0' initiative.

The CSMC will receive a prize of Rs 1.5 crore for this achievement. The Civic body was selected in recognition of its outstanding performance in solid waste management, tree planting and pollution reduction efforts.

The 'Majhi Vasundhara' initiative, based on the five elements of nature--‘earth, air, water, fire and sky’ has been implemented in local self-governing bodies since October 2, 2020.

A total of 22,632 local self-governing institutions participated in the State, including 414 civic bodies and 22,218 gram panchayats, from April 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

Since assuming office, CSMC administrator G Sreekanth has taken a serious approach to cleanliness and environmental issues in the city.

Solid waste management chief Ravindra Jogdand, along with Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil and their team, made special efforts for this initiative. City coordinators Kiran Jadhav and Chetan Wagh have completed the necessary documentation process with the Government for this campaign.

Imp projects of Municipal Corporation

The Corporation has been actively engaged in various cleanliness and environmental awareness initiatives. Significant efforts have been made in tree planting on a big level and solid waste management, with a focus on beautifying the city and improving air quality.

Under the Kham River Rejuvenation Project, various development works have been undertaken. To promote the use of renewable energy sources, LED streetlights have been installed throughout the city and solar panels have been installed on the administrative building of the corporation.