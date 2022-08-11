Cultural programmes at Kachner on Aug 11

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The 23rd Chaturmas of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj is taking place at the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner. Under this, a cultural programme has been organised on August 11 on the occasion of Narali Purnima. The programme will begin with a panchamrut abhishek at 9.30 am followed by a discourse, padakshalan ceremony and Shashtra Bhet. Mahaprasad will be distributed to the devotees after the programme. General secretary Vinod Lohande has appealed to the community members to be present for the ceremony.