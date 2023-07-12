Currency notes worth Rs 4L burnt in burning house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh, jewellery and other articles reduced to ashes as the house at Jalki in Sillod tehsil caught fire on Wednesday morning. The losses of around Rs 10 lakh have been estimated due to the fire. Fortunately, no losses of lives were reported.

According to the details, Hanif Sattar Shah runs a grocery shop in Jalki. On Wednesday at around 8 am, his house suddenly caught fire. In the fire, Rs 4 lakh currency notes kept in a box in the cupboard, jewellery and other articles reduced to ashes. The nearby residents on receiving the information called the water tanker and tried to extinguish the fire. However, the house reduced to ashes. A case has been registered with Ajanta police station.