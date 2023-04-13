Daily new rumours spread from Matoshree over Shinde’s rebellion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray made a sensational revelation that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came to Matoshree and cried before the rebellion. This is not a secret revelation as daily new rumours are spread from Matoshree,” said Abdul Sattar, Agriculture Minister.

He was interacting with journalists on Thursday after taking a review of developments in his Constituency. Minister Abdul Sattar said that he had believed the revelation about crying if this statement was made by Uddhav Thackery. He said that this revelation was made by Aditya Thackeray.

“The age of Aditya is less than the Shinde experience in politics. Daily, new rumours are spread from Matoshree since they lost power. Crying at Matoshree is one of such rumours,” he said.

When asked about the allegation that BJP is doing an experiment with NCP as it did with Shiv Sena, replying to his, the Agriculture Minister said that Enforcement Directorate is an autonomous entity. “The ED can probe if irregularities take place anywhere. This does not mean that there is ED pressure on the party so that Ajit Pawar go with BJP,” he said.

We will accept Court decision about MLA

The case about the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the State is pending with the Supreme Court. “No one knows when the Court will deliver the judgement. Whatever may the SC decision, we will accept it. The political picture will be cleared or stormy only after the court decision. Political panchnamas will be done in the State before this,” he said,