Dandiya at Deshmukh Intl School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students and teachers at Deshmukh International School celebrated Dandiya with Garba songs. All the students attired in traditional dresses added to the festive mood. Students, along with teachers, danced to the beats and tune of Garba devotedly creating a vibrant and exuberant show. The students were told about the importance of the nine days of Navratri and nine forms of Goddess Durga.