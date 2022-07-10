Danger of fourth Corona wave

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 10:

The district is facing the danger of the advent of the fourth Corona wave. The experts opined that vaccination is important to avert this wave. Under now, people had to wait for nine months to take the booster Corona dose after taking the second dose. Now, this waiting period has reduced to six months. Hence, people are thronging at the vaccination centres for booster dose. The number of people taking booster dose has crossed 1 lakh mark. Still, there are 15 per cent such people in the district who have not taken a single dose yet.

Presently, persons above 12 years are vaccinated. Booster dose is given to those who have taken first and second dose since January 10, 2022.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said, Frontline workers, health employees and persons above 60 years are given free booster doses in government health centres. Persons between 18 and 59 can avail charged booster dose at three private hospitals.