Danve elected as Sena leader in a strategic move

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, MLC Ambadas Danve, who previously expressed discontent over not receiving the Lok Sabha nomination, has been appointed as the leader of Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The appointment marks a strategic move by Sena, granting Marathwada its second leadership post, underscoring Danve's influence.

Danve's appointment holds particular significance as it grants him equal footing with incumbent leader Chandrakant Khaire. Previously, Danve had sought the candidature for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, but the nomination was ultimately awarded to Khaire, causing discontent among Danve's supporters.

However, the party leadership swiftly intervened, persuading Danve to reconcile with Khaire and unite for the party's greater good. Following the reconciliation, Danve's supporters were allocated various positions in both urban and rural areas.

Confidence in leadership abilities

According to party sources, Danve's appointment as the party leader, reflects Sena's confidence in his leadership abilities and aims to strengthen the party's presence in Marathwada. Additionally, Danve has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing Sena's electoral campaigns in Marathwada alongside Khaire.