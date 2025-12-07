Danve & Khaire come face to face again over Jadhav’s joining UBT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Kannad MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav’s potential joining the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena has once again brought former MP and Uddhav Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve face-to-face.

Khaire has strongly opposed Jadhav’s entry, while on the other hand, Danve has taken the position that this joining will go ahead as per the instructions of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav met Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve A few days ago for discussions. Since then, there has been widespread talk about Jadhav joining the Uddhav Sena.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Jadhav contested against Khaire. Khaire lost that election and held Jadhav responsible for his defeat. Since then, Khaire has held resentment toward Jadhav.

As a result, he has now openly opposed Jadhav’s entry into the party. On the other hand, Danve has stated that the party chief’s directives are what matter most to him.

Meanwhile, Jadhav went to Mumbai to meet party chief Thackeray. This has strengthened the belief that Jadhav will indeed join the Uddhav Sena.

Although Khaire and Danve are both senior leaders in the party, internal rivalry between them has always been visible. Now, with the issue of Jadhav’s entry, the internal dispute between the two leaders has once again come out in the open.