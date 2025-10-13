Dates of HSC & SSC exams-2025 announced

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has preponed the HSC and SSC examinations to be held in February-March-2025 session.

The MSBSHSE announced the schedule of X and XII annual examinations on Monday.

The examinations have been preponed by two weeks. As per the schedule, the HSC examination will start on February 10, 2026, while the SSC examination will commence on February 20.

It may be noted that the State Board used to conduct the XII examination at the end of February and the SSC examination at the beginning of March. However, the Board has planned to conduct these examinations two weeks earlier this year. Students of the 12th standard will take their papers between February 10 and March 18 while 10th class students will appear for their annual examinations from February 20 to March 18.

Practical exam schedule

The practical, oral, internal evaluation and vocational course examinations, practical examinations of Information Technology and General Knowledge subjects will be conducted from January 23 to February 9, 2026. Similarly, the 10th practical, oral and internal test, practical examinations of Physical Education, Health and Home Sciences will be held from February 2 to 18, 2026.