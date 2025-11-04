Daughter-in-law dies of heart attack after hearing about mother-in-law’s death

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a heart-wrenching incident in Vedantnagar on Tuesday, a woman died of a heart attack immediately after learning about the death of her mother-in-law, who was nearly a hundred years old. Both deceased were the wife and mother of former security officer at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Suresh Pardeshi.

Suresh Pardeshi lived in Vedantnagar with his mother and wife. During the Diwali holidays, his mother, Rukmini Rupchand Pardeshi (age 96), had gone to Nashik to stay with her son. On Tuesday afternoon, while Suresh was at home, he received the news from his brother that his mother had passed away. As he began preparing to leave for Nashik, his wife, Vijaya Pardeshi (age 62), suddenly suffered a severe heart attack. She passed away before reaching the GMCH .

Family members said that the two shared a bond as close as that of a mother and daughter, and Vijaya could not bear the shock of her mother-in-law’s death.

Rukminibai was cremated late at night in Nashik. She is survived by five sons, one daughter, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Vijaya Pardeshi will be cremated on Wednesday afternoon at 3 pm at Pushpanagari crematorium. She is survived by her husband, two married daughters, one son, and grandchildren.

