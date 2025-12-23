Day I: Over 1800 nomination forms sold out

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election branch of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has sold out 1816 nomination forms on its first day. The sale of forms is available from December 23 to 29.

The CSMC has established nine offices headed by election returning officers to sell and accept the nomination forms from contestants hailing from 29 prabhags of the city. A total of 2,700 nomination forms were dispatched from the Maulana Azad Research Centre to the nine ERO offices on Monday. Each ERO has been provided with 300 nomination forms. Nomination forms will be accepted between 11 am and 3 pm, excluding government holidays, until December 30.

The nomination form can be obtained on payment of ₹100 and an additional ₹100 for the accompanying information booklet.

Status of forms selling on December 23

ERO Number Prabhag Number Number of forms

1. 3/4/5 195

2. 15/16/17 198

3. 6/12/13/14 224

4. 1/2/7 183

5. 8/9/10/11 208

6. 23/24/25 197

7. 21/22/27 225

8. 26/28/29 243

9. 18/19/20 143

Total 1816