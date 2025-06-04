Day II: CSMC squad removes 144 encroachments from Beed Bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), on the second day of the drive, removed as many as 144 encroachments from the service road of Beed Bypass on Wednesday. The drive was launched from Tuesday and on the first day the squad removed 118 encroachments.

Earlier, the CSMC had implemented the drive on Beed Bypass, in 2019. It lasted for one month. Major portions of many high rise buildings were demolished in the drive. However, for the last six years, the civic authorities

overlooked the new encroachments. Meanwhile, the sudden action of CSMC officials surprised the business and trading fraternity on the road.

The first day's drive began from Deolai Chowk on June 3 morning. It resumed on Wednesday at 10 am. The removal of encroachments existing till Bajaj Hospital continued till 6 pm.

The action was taken by the head of anti-encroachment section Santosh Wahule, deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, assistant commissioners Bharat Bhirare, Rahul Jadhav and Arjun Giram, Town Planning section’s engineer Shivaji Lokhande.

The civic squad demolished iron frames of the sheds erected by shopkeepers in front of their shops, one mini garden was developed in front of the hotel, etc. The civic squad also dismantled one illegal hoarding of 20-feet wide, erected in front of a petrol pump, in the area. The process of filing a case against the concerned person was underway in the evening. There was 3.5 tonnes of iron in the demolished hoarding. All the steel frames were dismantled. Meanwhile, two civic employees - Ganesh Rajput and Shaikh Wajed - got injured during the drive. They are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.