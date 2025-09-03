DC reviews implementation of previous cabinet meeting packages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada Muktisangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day) is just 14 days away, yet no instructions have been issued by the state government regarding a cabinet meeting. However, as a precaution, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar on Wednesday held an online meeting with all district collectors in Marathwada to review the implementation of the package announced in 2023 and the progress of works approved in 2024. Sources said he also instructed officials to keep complete details ready if there are any new proposals.

Uncertainty prevails over whether a cabinet meeting will actually be held this year. Still, the administration has reviewed the decisions taken in the past two years as part of preparations.

In 2023, on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of the Marathwada Liberation Struggle, a cabinet meeting was held at the Smart City Office on September 16. No such meeting was convened in 2024. At the 2023 meeting, then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a package of ₹45,000 crore. The divisional administration has now begun collecting information on how much work under different departments has been completed. Similarly, details of works under the ₹1,500 crore package announced in 2024 are also being gathered.

Of the ₹45,000 crore package of 2023, allocations were made for more than 35 departments, including a separate ₹14,000 crore announcement for irrigation projects.