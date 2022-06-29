Deadline for smart card extended by two months

Smart card must for senior citizens traveling by ST bus

Aurangabad, June 29:

The ST corporation has given a two-month extension for the issuance of smart cards to the senior citizens. The deadline has been extended till September 1. The senior citizens without a smart card will not be able to take advantage of the concession and will require a full ticket. The officials have appealed to apply for the smart card.

The deadline for the smart card was set to March 31. But it was extended due to the strike of the employees. The MSRTC extended the deadline to May 31. The deadline was again extended to June 30. Divisional controller Arun Siya said, to get a smart card, senior citizens will need to bring an Aadhaar card and a document clarifying their seniority.

Their thumbprint is taken on the scanner. Registration is done after receiving the information attached to the Aadhaar card. A mobile is also required for OTP. Smart cards are received at the registered place. There will be no need to show any documents other than this smart card while traveling.

Seniors face hardships

On Wednesday, it was seen that the seniors who were coming to the central bus stand to get smart were facing difficulties while standing in the queue. Some seniors were sitting down as they could not stand in line. The process should be expedited, the seniors said.