Decision on enemy property taken without district collector’s permission

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major controversy has erupted after it came to light that the enemy property record for land in Hattesingpura (Survey No. 30/1) was cancelled and private names were restored on the PR (Property Registration) card without the permission of district collector Deelip Swami. According to sources, the hearing was conducted in the absence of the additional tehsildar and other district administration officials, leading to serious doubts about the integrity of the decision.

The assistant custodian of enemy property, ministry of home affairs, had sent a letter to district collector Deelip Swami on January 29, 2025, with copies marked to superintendent of land records Dr. Vijay Veer and the city survey office. However, even though the letter was officially addressed to the collector, the decision was allegedly taken without informing him or his representative, and Dr. Vijay Veer reportedly approved the appeal filed by private parties, said the sources.

Attempts to contact Dr. Veer for his comments were unsuccessful.

What is enemy property?

After the Partition of India, properties belonging to individuals who migrated to Pakistan (and later China) were taken over by the Government of India and declared “Enemy Property” under the Enemy Property Act. Ownership of such properties rests with the Custodian of Enemy Property under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, several such properties exist including land in Hattesingpura.

In 2009, out of a total of 22 acres, 16 acres and 97 gunthas were officially recorded under the name of the union Ministry of Home Affairs, and the PR cards were updated accordingly.

For the remaining 5 acres and 25 gunthas, the Central Government had instructed that the land be measured and recorded under the Home Ministry’s name as well.

Following these orders, in February 2023, the then district collector cancelled the existing PR cards and registered the land under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, the current occupants of the property challenged this decision before the superintendent of land records’ court, appealing against the orders issued by the district collector, assistant custodian of enemy property (Govt. of India), city survey department, and additional tehsildar.

District collector’s response

“I am not aware that any such decision has been taken regarding the enemy property.

All related records will be called for from the Land Records Department,”

said district collector Deelip Swami.